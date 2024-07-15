🔵🔴 Barcelona are prepared to advance in talks with Nico Williams’ camp starting from this week, as salary structure is a key factor to move forward.

Hansi Flick has already approved Nico as top target for this summer.

↪️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Timing is key as Premier League clubs are also there. pic.twitter.com/udMO4ND6Ou

