Euro 2024 has ended, and to the delight of the Spanish, with a victory for their team in a great final where they beat the English team 2-1. In it, the most outstanding player was Nico Williams, who was also the only Spanish player to be chosen twice as the best player of a match during this tournament.
International tournaments are usually a perfect showcase for players who are in clubs that perhaps don’t have as much press, to be able to show themselves to the world, and in this case, for the Spanish winger, who is in Athletic Club, although he is a player who is well known in Spain, now European clubs have set their sights on signing him, but even so, the one that seems to have him closest, as has been announced for several weeks, is FC Barcelona. And now, that the tournament has finally finished, they can actually get in touch with him, to discuss salary and similar issues with regard to his signing.
As Fabrizio Romano reports, the Catalan club cannot rest on its laurels, as the young player is highly sought after throughout Europe, including the Premier League, where he can be paid much higher salaries, so if it wants to close the deal with the player, it must do so as soon as possible.
It must be taken into account that the signing of this player depends on the payment of the 58 million clause that they agreed in the last contract, so, and being in Barcelona at the moment that he is, negotiating the salary is one of the most important issues if the club really wants to be able to include him in its squad.
