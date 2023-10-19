FC Barcelona will print the legendary language of the Rolling Stones in the match against Real Madrid on October 28. It is the third time that the Blaugrana club has incorporated an artist’s logo on its t-shirts after the sponsorship agreement with Spotify, the music streaming platform, which gives its name to the Camp Nou. The choice of the Stones emblem is part of the launch campaign for Hackney Diamondsthe new album by the British band that will be available from October 20.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, declared football lovers, have already presented the limited edition of this shirt, of which there will be 1,899 units that will go on sale from October 23. The women’s team will also wear the Stones logo in their match against Sevilla on November 5 at the Johan Cruyff.

It is not the first time that FC Barcelona has replaced the Spotify logo with that of an artist. Last October, the club printed the silhouette of an owl of the Canadian rapper Drake in the match against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu after the artist won four Grammy awards and reached 50,000 million views on Spotify. The singer Rosalía also wore the logo of her album Motomami to celebrate the first anniversary of this album, with which he garnered several distinctions such as the Grammy for best alternative Latin album. Both the first women’s and men’s teams wore the Catalan artist’s limited edition t-shirt, of which 1,899 units were also launched, costing 399.99 euros and sold out within a few hours after the announcement.

FC Barcelona reached a sponsorship agreement with Spotify last March so that the Swedish company would become the main sponsor and give its name to the Camp Nou. The contract, which lasts four seasons, includes changes to the front of the players’ shirts and a payment of 64 million euros per season.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.