FC Barcelona has hit the table and gives clear signs that its project is valid and productive. The culé team hit Real Madrid very hard in the final of the Spanish Super Cup, a title that has led Xavi and his team to gain confidence after a complex start to 2023, but now, doubts have been dispelled and the The way forward is already mapped out.
The culés have a very attractive youth generation, some trained at La Masía, others attracted from the market, what remains clear is that within the squad they have fabric for the short and long term. Now, the Barcelona team wants to follow the same route and that is why they constantly probe the world market in search of the new pearls of football, as they did with Pedri and Ronald Araujo. And now, he is very close to signing a jewel from Argentina.
International press confirms that Barcelona is about to pay 3 million euros for the transfer of the 16-year-old from Vélez Sarsfield, Gianluca Prestianni, a youth who, despite his age, already shows signs of advanced football and seems to have a promising future. The intention of the culés is clear, to replicate Ronald Araujo’s formula, signing on the far right as a teenager, leading La Masía to start his training and eventually lead him to the first team after his adaptation time.
