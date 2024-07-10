FC Barcelona, still struggling financially, have found a new source of funding. A blessing in disguise after Ronald Araujo and Pedri were injured while on international duty.
The rule is simple: injury cover works on the system of paying compensation, based on the player’s fixed salary, to football clubs in the event that footballers playing in a major international competition are injured for more than 28 consecutive days as a result of a bodily injury caused by an accident during playing time.
Pedri is expected to be out for around a month after being injured following a foul by Toni Kroos in the Euro 2024 quarter-final between Spain and Germany (2-1 ap). If he is not fit by 2 August, Barcelona will receive compensation from UEFA.
Ronald Araujo, meanwhile, will be out for six to eight weeks after suffering what appears to be a hamstring tear in his left leg against Brazil. The maximum compensation is 20,548 euros per day of absence, so Barça could receive up to 1.2 million euros if Araujo is out for two months.
Hansi Flick is certainly lamenting the injury of two players who would have surely been in his starting XI. However, Joan Laporta can be happy. These two injuries could bring a lot of money to Barcelona, which has been desperately short of money for some time now.
Both players will miss FC Barcelona’s pre-season, as will Frenkie De Jong, who was injured before the European Championship.
More news about FC Barcelona
#Barcelona #receive #surreal #sum #FIFA #Ronald #Araujos #injury
Leave a Reply