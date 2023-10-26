He Barcelona add to your list of sponsors rappithe leading company in technology and home delivery of products in Latin America, with a new agreement that will extend until 2026, as announced by the club this Friday.

In this way, Rappi becomes the partner of official cast of FC Barcelonawith the right of association to the first men’s and women’s soccer teams, in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Brazil, Uruguay and Ecuador.

“He Barça have a large number of followers in Latin Americaaccording to data from our audience on television and on social networks and which positions the territory as one of the regions in the world with the most followers of FC Barcelona,” said the vice president of the club’s Marketing area, Jordi Guiu.

Rappi offers food delivery services from restaurants, groceries and even e-commerce, has a presence in these nine Latin American countries and concentrates its activity in more than 350 cities in the region.

“With this association, we want to bring the fans to FC Barcelona and we seek to provide an improved experience through exclusive activations for our users for the next three seasons,” reported Rappi’s Hispanic markets marketing director and brand manager, Astrid Mirkin.

You can order official FC Barcelona products through Rappi.

With this alliance, Barça fans in this territory will enjoy official products and of exclusive surprises during the Catalan team’s matches, delivered by the delivery company’s couriers directly to your home.

This is a bet sponsorship aimed at the growth and expansion of FC Barcelona in Latin America as it is a territory “with a great future projection in the commercial field”, concludes the Catalan entity.

EFE