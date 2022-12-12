The end of the World Cup is just around the corner and the clubs are beginning to work on the incorporation of players in the winter transfer window. FC Barcelona has had a great half of the campaign as far as the national league championship is concerned, but in the UEFA Champions League, the team led by Xavi Hernández has fallen again, against all odds, in the group stage.
The culé team is looking for winter reinforcements that allow the team to take a leap in quality without spending too much money. We already know that a tournament like the World Cup usually serves as a showcase for a multitude of players who make a qualitative leap in the championship, thus making themselves known to the rest of the world.
This is the case of Ounahi, Angers midfielder, and one of the culprits of the excellent game that the Morocco team is showing.
Ounahi is a player who stands out for his ability with the ball. He is a speedy and skilled midfielder who has an excellent shot and great dribbling skills.
On the field, Ounahi is constantly moving, looking for spaces between defenders to receive the ball and create danger in the three-quarter zone. When he has the ball at his feet, he often uses his speed and skill to elude defenders and drive into the box.
In addition to his ball skills, Ounahi is also a good defender and helps his team win the ball back. When he doesn’t have the ball, he is constantly on the move, putting pressure on opponents and trying to get the ball back as soon as possible to create danger in the opponent’s box again.
FC Barcelona knows that it will not be an easy operation, as its excellent World Cup will make its transfer more expensive. At 22, Azzedine Ounahi would be more than willing to look for a leap in quality to reach a competitive team. We will see if Barça dares to undertake the operation.
#Barcelona #January #signing #Ounahi #Moroccan #revelation #World #Cup
Leave a Reply