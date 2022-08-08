FC Barcelona has closed the final party before the start of the season with a display of power against the Pumas of Mexico in the Joan Gamper trophy. The culé team makes it clear that the arrival of the reinforcements places them as one of the best squads on the planet and that the obligation is to win titles, even for the financial well-being of the institution.
Now, the Catalan team is ready for the start of LaLiga with an almost complete squad, since in Barcelona they have on the table the imminent arrival of Marcos Alonso, a player with whom there is an agreement as well as with Chelsea. However, the club has not yet opted to make the signing of the left-back official from Chelsea, as they prefer to review the accounts first.
In the recent meeting with Marcos Alonso’s agent that took place this Monday, the club has asked him for a few more hours to finalize his arrival, because before announcing his signing, the Barça club needs to review numbers with the board and find out if the finances are is healthy despite having made a significant investment in this market. In the same way, they want to resolve with LaLiga the matter of the registrations of the reinforcements and to know if there is freedom to register Alonso or if additional movements have to be made.
