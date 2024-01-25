FC Barcelona was eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey against Athletic Club de Bilbao, thus saying goodbye to Xavi Hernández's Barça from another title. Now, they will have to return to LaLiga to face a Villarreal team that always makes things complicated for them.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this league match between FC Barcelona and Villarreal:
In which stadium is FC Barcelona vs Villarreal played?
City: Barcelona, Spain
Stadium: Montjuic Stadium
Date: January 27th
Schedule: 18:30 in Spain, 13:30 in Argentina and 10:30 in Mexico
Referee: Munuera Montero
VAR: Jaime Latre
How can you watch FC Barcelona vs Villarreal on television in Spain?
Television channel: DAZN
How can you watch FC Barcelona vs Villarreal on television in Argentina?
Live stream: DirecTV
How can you watch FC Barcelona vs Villarreal on television in Mexico?
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch FC Barcelona vs Villarreal on television in Colombia?
Live stream: DirecTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Athletic
|
4-2D
|
Copa del Rey
|
Real Betis
|
2-4V
|
The league
|
Unionists
|
1-3V
|
Copa del Rey
|
real Madrid
|
4-1D
|
Spain Supercup
|
Osasuna
|
0-2V
|
Spain Supercup
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Majorca
|
1-1E
|
The league
|
The Palms
|
3-0 D
|
The league
|
Unionists
|
1 (7-6) 1 D
|
Copa del Rey
|
Valencia
|
3-1D
|
The league
|
Celtic
|
3-2V
|
The league
Gavi with a torn cruciate ligament, Marcos Alonso and Ter Stegen with a back injury, Iñigo Martínez and Raphinha with a muscle injury, are Barcelona's injured players for this match. To these injuries we must add the one that Balde suffered in the Copa del Rey match against Athletic; the extent of the injury is not yet known.
On the part of Villarreal, there are several players who will not be able to be in this match against FC Barcelona. These players are: Dani Parejo, due to knee problems, Denis Suárez, due to thigh problems, Pedraza, due to an ankle injury, Juan Foyth who arrives as a doubt, Yéremy Pino due to a torn cruciate ligament and Ramón Terrats due to a tear of the external meniscus. Pepe Reina will have to serve a sanction.
FC Barcelona: Iñaki Peña; Sergi Roberto, Araújo, Koundé, Joao Cancelo; Fermín López, De Jong, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Joao Félix
Villarreal: Jörgensen; Kiko Femenía, Eric Bailly, Jorge Cuenca, Alberto Moreno; Ilias Akhomach, Santi Comesaña, Coquelin, Álex Baena; Gerard Moreno, Sorloth
FC Barcelona 2-1 Villarreal
