The last match before the international break will see Barcelona take on Real Valladolid, also at Montjuic. This will be the second home game for the Catalans, a perfect opportunity to consolidate their position in the table. However, they will have to be on the lookout for surprises from a team like Valladolid, who are coming in with the intention of causing a stir.
City: Barcelona, Spain
Date: August 31st
Schedule: 17:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MX
Stadium: Montjuic
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
In Spain The match can be followed live on Movistar LaLiga. While in Argentina will be seen on DIRECTV, and in Mexico on Sky HD
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Rayo Vallecano
|
1-2 V
|
La Liga
|
Athletic Club
|
2-1 V
|
La Liga
|
Valencia
|
1-2 V
|
La Liga
|
Monaco
|
0-3 D
|
Joan Gamper
|
AC Milan
|
2 (3-4) 2 D
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Leganes
|
0-0
|
La Liga
|
real Madrid
|
3-0 D
|
La Liga
|
Espanyol
|
1-0 V
|
La Liga
|
Toulouse
|
0-2 V
|
Friendly
|
Derby Country
|
2-1 D
|
Friendly
Hansi Flick’s FC Barcelona are currently unbeaten in LaLiga and are relying on a 1-2 result against Valencia, Athletic Club and Rayo Vallecano, where Dani Olmo made his debut by scoring the winning goal.
The following players will be unable to play for this match: Christensen due to an Achilles tendon injury, Araújo due to a hamstring injury, De Jong due to an ankle injury, Ansu Fati due to foot problems, Gavi due to a cruciate ligament tear, and Marc Bernal who left the team injured and will possibly miss the entire season.
Valladolid have just been promoted to La Liga and started off with a win against Espanyol. They were not so lucky at the Santiago Bernabéu, where they started well, maintaining their result but then the game slipped away from them. In the third matchday they were unable to go beyond a draw at home against Leganés, so they have four points in three matches.
Kenedy will be doubtful for this match.
FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Koundé, Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez, Balde, Marc Casadó, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski
Real Valladolid: Karl Hein, Luis Perez, Comet, Boyomo, Lucas Rosa, Ivan Sanchez, Kike Perez, Juric, Meseguer, Darwin Machis, Marcos Andre
FC Barcelona 3-1 Real Valladolid
