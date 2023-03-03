The challenges for FC Barcelona continue Xavi Hernandez and this time for duties of the highest Spanish competition; The league. After being victorious in the first leg of the Copa del Rey against Real Madrid in the Santiago BernabeuThe Blaugrana team only has one mission and that is to go game after game, always looking for the three points when it comes to at least the league. The next football event for Barça is against Valenciain it SpotifyCamp Nouin what would be day number 24.
FC Barcelona
Barcelona managed to raise their spirits again with a victory against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey. Despite not having displayed spectacular football, Xavi took note and did what he had to do in terms of his team. On paper, Valencia would be a fairly accessible rival for the Catalans due to the complicated moment that the rival is going through. In the last 5 meetings between the two, Valencia did not win any and only managed to tie on one occasion.
Valencia CF
It is not the best moment of the “che” team and it is that despite having won their last match, They come from reaping a fairly long negative streak. With the change of coach, very surely the team is barely in that transition to adapt to the new ideas of the coach. Despite the fact that the balance, in terms of the historical record against Barcelona, is not positive, it is one of the renowned teams in the competition. Very surely, the approach will be to ruin the night for Xavi’s team.
Next, all the information of the party:
City: Barcelona
Stadium: SpotifyCamp Nou
Day and time: Sunday March 5. 4:15 p.m. Spain, 9:15 a.m. Mexico, 12:15 p.m. Argentina
Referee: Javier Arberola Rojas
VAR: to be confirmed
TV channels: Movistar+
Live streaming: Movistar the league
TV channels: ESPN
Live streaming: Star+
TV channels: Sky HD
Live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
TV channels: ESPN
Live streaming: ESPN+
TV channels: ESPN2
Live streaming: Star+
Barcelona 2-0 Valencia
