The match between FC Barcelona and Shakhtar Donetsk on the third day of the UEFA Champions League is a crucial confrontation that will take place within the framework of one of the most prestigious tournaments in European football. Both teams will seek to score vital points to advance in the group stage and get closer to qualifying for the next stage of the tournament.
In which stadium is FC Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk played?
City: Barcelona, Spain
Stadium: Montjuic Olympic
Date: Wednesday, October 25
Schedule: 18:45 in Spain, 13:45 in Argentina and 10:45 in Mexico
More news about the Champions League
How can you watch FC Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk on television in Spain?
Television channel: Movistar Champions League
How can you watch FC Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk on television in Argentina?
Live stream: DirecTV
How can you watch FC Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk on television in Mexico?
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
FC Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk Porto vs FC Barcelona on television in Colombia?
Live stream: DirecTV
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Majorca
|
September 26
|
The league
|
Seville
|
September 29th
|
The league
|
Porto
|
4th of October
|
UCL
|
Grenade
|
October 8th
|
The league
|
Athletic
|
October 22
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Veres Rivne
|
September 26
|
Ukrainian Cup
|
Vorlska
|
September 30th
|
Ukrainian League
|
Antwerp
|
4th of October
|
UCL
|
LNZ
|
October 21
|
Ukrainian League
|
FC Barcelona
|
October 25
|
UCL
On the part of FC Barcelona, Pedri, who had a muscle injury in his femoral biceps, is expected to return and could enter the squad. De Jong will not be available, in principle, for Xavi until November. He is sensitive for the culés who lose their most creative player in the midfield.
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Koundé, Christensen, Balde; Romeu, Pedri; Raphinha, Gavi, Joao Félix and Lewandowski.
Shaktar Donetsk: Riznyk, Dismas, Rakitsky, Lemkin, Konoplya, Stepanenko, Nazaryna, Sudakov, Sikan, Zubkov, Kelsy
|
Barça victories
|
Ties
|
Barça defeats
|
6
|
1
|
2
|
Result
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Shaktar Donetsk 0-1 FC Barcelona
|
April 12, 2011
|
UCL
|
FC Barcelona 5-1 Shaktar Donetsk
|
April 6, 2011
|
UCL
|
Shaktar Donetsk 0-1 FC Barcelona
|
August 28, 2009
|
European Super Cup
|
FC Barcelona 2-3 Shaktar Donetsk
|
December 9, 2008
|
UCL
|
Shaktar Donetsk 1-2 FC Barcelona
|
October 1, 2008
|
UCL
FC Barcelona 3-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Barcelona #Shakhtar #Donetsk #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast