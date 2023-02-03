LaLiga has already made the schedule official for another high-calibre match like this to take place. The FC Barcelona of Xavi Hernandez prepares to receive Sevilla from Jorge Sampaoli. The traditional clash between culés and Sevillians always gives a lot to talk about, without taking away what really matters, the content and the football trail that they leave every time they meet. The blaugrana team enjoys an extra boost for this match and now everything is served for what will be matchday number 20 of the Spanish league.
FC Barcelona
Barça is going through a very good moment. Despite the fact that they have not had such bulky results in their last matches, it has been possible to demonstrate that against the difficult rivals in Spain, they have been able to resolve as a team that meshes and works in an organized way. Historically, the numbers favor the culé team and there are a couple of interesting and even devastating data. In the last 32 meetings between Sevilla and Barcelona at Camp Nou, Barça won 24 times and drew 5 times, while Sevilla only managed to win three times.
Seville
All of Jorge Sampaoli’s teams show quality and the ability to defeat important teams and that is why this match takes on a certain level of interest. Even if the numbers do not support it, historically speaking, Sevilla will surely do everything possible to ruin the afternoon for Xavi’s team, which is undefeated.
Town: Barcelona
Stadium: SpotifyCamp Nou
Day and time: sunday february 5. 9:00 p.m. Spain, 2:00 p.m. Mexico, 5:00 p.m. Argentina
Referee: jose sanchez
VAR: to be confirmed
TV channels: DAZN
Live streaming: DAZN League
TV channels: ESPN2
Live streaming: Star+
TV channels: Sky HD
Live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
TV channels: ESPN+
Live streaming: ESPN app
TV channels: ESPN2
Live streaming: Star+
One of the confirmed casualties for this game is the Frenchman Ousmane Dembélé, who was injured in the anterior rectus of his left thigh in last Saturday’s game against Girona, and will be absent for approximately three to four weeks.
In the Seville team, Sampaoli has four casualties for this match. The injured reported in Sevilla are: Alex Telles, Marcao, Marko Dmitrovic and Jesús Corona.
FC Barcelona 3 – 1 Seville
