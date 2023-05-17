Barça and Real Sociedad will face each other this Saturday in a match corresponding to matchday 35. Perhaps the Basques have something more at stake, as Villarreal is getting closer and closer in the table, while Imanol Alguacil’s men want to certify their presence in the next league of champions. Barça will arrive with the hangover of the champion.
Match information FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad
City: Barcelona
Stadium: Camp Nou
Date: Saturday May 22
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
How can you watch Barcelona vs Real Sociedad on television in Spain?
Television channel: DAZN
How can you watch Barcelona vs Real Sociedad on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
How can you watch Barcelona vs Real Sociedad on television in Mexico?
Television channel:Sky HD
live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
How can you watch Barcelona vs Real Sociedad on television in the United States?
Television channel: ESPN Sports
live streaming:ESPN+
How can you watch Barcelona vs Real Sociedad on television in Colombia?
Television channel: ESPN
live streaming:Star+
On which radio stations can you follow the match in Spain?
The stations in Spain that will broadcast this match will be Youtube from El Chiringuito de Jugones, Tiempo de Juego from Cadena Cope, Cadena SER, Onda Cero…
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Spanish
|
2-4V
|
The league
|
Osasuna
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Real Betis
|
4-0V
|
The league
|
Vallecano Ray
|
2-1D
|
The league
|
Atletico Madrid
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Girona
|
2-2
|
The league
|
real Madrid
|
2-0V
|
The league
|
Osasuna
|
0-2V
|
The league
|
Betis
|
0-0
|
The league
|
Vallecano Ray
|
2-1V
|
The league
Latest news on FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad
FC Barcelona: All the players will be able to be available in Barcelona with the exception of Gavi who will be low due to the accumulation of cards.
Real society: For Real, Brais Méndez suffers a muscle injury, Umar Sadiq has a torn cruciate ligament and Merquelanz has knee problems.
possible alignments
FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Koundé, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Of Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi
Real society: I remir; Elustondo, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Aihen; Zubimendi, Merino: Davi Silva, Kubo; Oyarzabal and Sorloth.
90min forecast
FC Barcelona 2-2 Real Sociedad
