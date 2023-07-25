The tour of the United States and one of the games that we will have will be the one that faces FC Barcelona and Real Madrid on July 29. Thus we will have what would be the first Clásico of the season in which both clubs will measure their strength before the start of the 23/24 season.
Here is everything you need to know about this match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid
In which stadium is FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid played?
City: Arlington, United States
Stadium: AT&T Stadium
Date: Saturday July 29, 2023
Schedule: 11:00 p.m. in Spain, 6:00 p.m. in Argentina and 3:00 p.m. in Mexico
How can you watch FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid on television in Spain?
Television channel: #Vamos Bar 2, M+ Champions Tour, TV3
How can you watch FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid on television in Argentina?
Live stream: DirecTV
How can you watch FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid on television in Mexico?
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid on television in Colombia?
Live stream: DirecTV
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Vissel Kobe
|
0-2V
|
Friendly
|
Celtic
|
2-1D
|
The league
|
Majorca
|
3-0V
|
The league
|
Valladolid
|
3-1D
|
The league
|
Real society
|
1-2 D
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Milan
|
3-2V
|
Friendly
|
Athletic Bilbao
|
1-1E
|
The league
|
Seville
|
1-2V
|
The league
|
Vallecano Ray
|
2-1V
|
The league
|
Valencia
|
1-0V
|
The league
Dani Ceballos will be absent in this match against Manchester United, the Andalusian player will miss the clashes of the white team on this tour of the United States.
For FC Barcelona, the only player who will be out is Alejandro Balde, who will not be available for Xavi until mid-August.
FC Barcelona: Iñaki Peña; Marcos Alonso, Iñigo Martínez, Ronald Araújo, Sergiño Dest; Franck Kessié, Frenkie De Jong, Pedri; Ansu Fati, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha
real Madrid: Lunin; Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Fran Garcia; Camavinga, Kroos, Modric, Jude Bellignham; Brahim Diaz, Joselu
FC Barcelona 1-0 real Madrid
