Thursday, August 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: Where to see the match, schedules, possible alignments, news and forecast

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 11, 2022
in Sports
0

LaLiga is about to start and many eyes are on the new FC Barcelona project. It still seems that the template is not closed, but what is clear is that the team has been reinforced very well this summer and now it remains to be seen if Xavi is capable of getting all the pieces to fit.

For its part, Rayo Vallecano is facing the opportunity to settle in the First Division, after an interesting campaign with Iraola at the helm, but will have to travel to Barcelona to face one of the best teams on the first day.

Where can you see the summary of FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano

Latest news from FC Barcelona

The Blaugrana team is ready to compete but has not yet registered all the new signings. This is the main problem of the culé club today, although it is working hard to solve this. On the other hand, the Barça board is also trying to sign and Bernardo Silva and Marcos Alonso are the priority.

Robert Lewandowski

FC Barcelona v Pumas UNAM – Joan Gamper Trophy / Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Starting eleven: Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Koundé, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Dembele, Ansu Fati, Lewandowski.

Latest news from Rayo Vallecano

The Madrid team wants to strengthen some positions and Diego Costa sounds for the forward, which could make Rayo line up the Brazilian at the top along with Falcao, remembering that great stage at Atlético de Madrid. At Rayo Diego López and Comesaña have problems, which could mean two important casualties. Neither will Andres Martín and Savelijch.

mario suarez

Manchester United v Rayo Vallecano – Pre-Season Friendly / Matthew Ashton – AMA/GettyImages

Starting eleven: Dimitrievski; Balliu, Catena, Lejeune, Fran Garcia; Isi Palazón, Comesaña, Trejo, Óscar Valentín, Álvaro Garcia; Nteka.

The Catalan side appear to be in good form after good pre-season results, although there are concerns that some players have yet to sign up. If everything goes well, Barça should win.

FC Barcelona 2-0 Rayo Vallecano.


#Barcelona #Rayo #Vallecano #match #schedules #alignments #news #forecast

See also  Ukraine, with football and heart, approaches the World Cup in Qatar
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts