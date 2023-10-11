The highly anticipated clash between Barcelona and Porto on matchday five of the UEFA Champions League group stage promises pure excitement. Two giants of European football will face each other in a strategic duel full of talent. The culés, with their tradition and outstanding stars, will clash with the defensive solidity and determination of Porto. The fight for victory will be intense and decisive to advance in the competition. As of today, the injured in Barcelona are: De Jong, Raphinha, Yamal, Koundé, Lewandowski and Pedri. It is expected that everyone will have recovered by this match.
In which stadium is FC Barcelona vs Porto played?
City: Barcelona, Spain
Stadium: Montjuic Olympic
Date: Tuesday, November 28
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
How can you watch FC Barcelona vs Porto on television in Spain?
Television channel: Movistar Champions League
How can you watch FC Barcelona vs Porto on television in Argentina?
Live stream: DirecTV
How can you watch FC Barcelona vs Porto on television in Mexico?
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch FC Barcelona vs Porto on television in Colombia?
Live stream: DirecTV
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Athletic
|
October 22
|
The league
|
Shaktar Donetsk
|
October 25
|
UCL
|
real Madrid
|
October 28
|
The league
|
Real society
|
November 4th
|
The league
|
Shaktar Donetsk
|
November 7
|
UCL
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Vilar de Perdizes
|
October 20
|
US League
|
Antwerp
|
October 25
|
UCL
|
Vizela
|
October 29th
|
US League
|
Estoril
|
November 3
|
US League
|
Antwerp
|
November 7
|
UCL
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Koundé, Araújo, Balde; Gundogan, Pedri; De Jong, Gavi, Raphinha and Lewandowski.
Port: Costa, Joao Mario, Pepe, Carmo, Zaidu, Franco, Varela, Eustaquio, Ivan Jaime, Galeno and Taremi
|
FC Barcelona victories
|
Ties
|
Porto victories
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
Result
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Porto 0-1 Barcelona
|
October 4, 2023
|
UCL
|
Barcelona 2-0 Porto
|
August 26, 2011
|
European Super Cup
|
Porto 2-0 Barcelona
|
November 15, 2003
|
Friendly
|
Porto 0-2 Barcelona
|
March 6, 2000
|
UCL
|
Barcelona 4-0 Porto
|
February 29, 2000
|
UCL
Barcelona 3-0 Porto
