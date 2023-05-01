FC Barcelona and Osasuna They will face each other in a duel in which many rotations are expected in the Navarrese team. The culés, with the league practically sentenced, will fight to beat an Osasuna that has its mind set on the grand final of the Copa del Rey.
In which stadium is FC Barcelona vs Osasuna played?
City: Barcelona
Stadium: SpotifyCamp Nou
Date: tuesday may 2
Schedule: 7:30 p.m. in Spain, 2:30 p.m. in Argentina and 12:30 p.m. in Mexico
How can you watch FC Barcelona vs Osasuna on television in Spain?
Television channel: DAZN
How can you watch FC Barcelona vs Osasuna on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
How can you watch FC Barcelona vs Osasuna on television in Mexico?
Television channel:Sky HD
live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
How can you watch FC Barcelona vs Osasuna on television in the United States?
Television channel: ESPN Sports
live streaming:ESPN+
How can you watch FC Barcelona vs Osasuna on television in Colombia?
Television channel: ESPN
live streaming:Star+
On which radio stations can you follow the match in Spain?
The stations in Spain that will broadcast this match will be Youtube from El Chiringuito de Jugones, Tiempo de Juego from Cadena Cope, Cadena SER, Onda Cero…
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Betis
|
4-0 (win)
|
The league
|
Vallecano Ray
|
2-1 (loss)
|
The league
|
Atletico Madrid
|
1-0 (win)
|
The league
|
Getafe
|
0-0
|
The league
|
Girona
|
0-0
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Real society
|
0-2 (loss)
|
The league
|
Cadiz
|
0-1 (win)
|
The league
|
Betis
|
3-2 (win)
|
The league
|
Vallecano Ray
|
2-1 (loss)
|
The league
|
Elche
|
2-1 (win)
|
The league
Barça: Ter Stegen, Balde, Christensen, Araújo, Koundé, Busquets, Pedri, De Jong, Gavi, Lewandowski and Dembélé
Osasuna: Sergio Herrera, Juan Cruz, Unai García, Nacho Vidal, Manu Sánchez, Iker Muñoz, Moi Gómez, Ibáñez, Iker Benito, Rubén García and Budimir.
In Barcelona we only find Sergi Roberto’s injury who will miss the remainder of the season. The culé youth squad has had no luck with injuries in recent years.
On behalf of Club Atlético Osasuna we found three renowned casualties. Darko Brasanac has a torn cruciate ligament and is also ruled out for the Copa de Rey grand final. David García has physical problems and, except for surprise, Jagoba Arrasate will reserve him for the cup duel.
FC Barcelona 3-0 Osasuna
|
FC Barcelona wins
|
draws
|
victories osasuna
|
4
|
1
|
0
