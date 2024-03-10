Life or death match for both teams. FC Barcelona and Napoli face each other in this second leg of the Champions League round of 16 after the tie in the first leg, with everything to be decided. The two teams need to get a ticket to the quarterfinals if they do not want to practically say goodbye to the season. For its part, FC Barcelona arrives after a narrow victory in the last LaLiga match, in what seems to be a positive reaction from the players after the announcement of the departure of Xavi Hernández. We will see if the Blaugranas are capable of qualifying for the next phase, after a few difficult years in this competition.
On the other hand, the change of coach for the Italian team has been good for them, and although they come from a draw in the last Serie A match, the team is showing another side, and it can certainly put the Blaugranas in serious difficulties, and Who knows if they can qualify for the next round.
City: Naples
Stadium: Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium
Date: Tuesday March 12
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
Star+, ESPN
HBO Max
Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, TUDN App, Paramount+, TUDN.com
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Majorca
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Athletic Club
|
0-0
|
The league
|
Getafe
|
4-0V
|
The league
|
Naples
|
1-1
|
Champions League
|
Celta Vigo
|
1-2V
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Turin
|
1-1
|
A series
|
Juventus
|
2-1V
|
A series
|
Sassuolo
|
1-6V
|
A series
|
Cagliari
|
1-1
|
A series
|
FC Barcelona
|
1-1
|
Champions League
FC Barcelona: Gavi with a cruciate ligament tear, Marcos Alonso with a back injury, Balde with a tendon tear, Ferrán continues with a muscle injury, Pedri with a muscle injury, De Jong with an ankle injury, Raphinha with a knee injury. ankle.
Naples: Fit with thigh problems. Ngonge with physical problems will be a doubt until the last minute.
FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Koundé, Araújo, Íñigo Martínez, Cancelo, Christensen, Gündogan, Fermín, Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski, Joao Félix.
Naples: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Olivera, Zambo Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski, Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.
FC Barcelona 1-1 Napoli
