Barcelona and Mallorca face each other in a match in which neither team plays anything at all. Xavi’s men will want to return to the path of victory after two defeats in two very weak games for the Catalans, while Mallorca will want to consolidate their position in the middle of the table.
In which stadium is FC Barcelona vs Mallorca played?
City: Barcelona
Stadium: SpotifyCamp Nou
Date: Sunday May 28
Schedule: 7:00 p.m. in Spain, 2:00 p.m. in Argentina and 12:00 p.m. in Mexico
How can you watch FC Barcelona vs Mallorca on television in Spain?
TV channel: DAZN
How can you watch FC Barcelona vs Mallorca on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
Live stream: Star+
How can you watch FC Barcelona vs Mallorca on television in Mexico?
Television channel: Sky HD
Live stream: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
How can you watch FC Barcelona vs Mallorca on television in the United States?
Television channel: ESPN Sports
Live stream: ESPN
How can you watch FC Barcelona vs Mallorca on television in Colombia?
Television channel: ESPN
Live stream: Star+
More news about FC Barcelona
On which radio stations can you follow the match in Spain?
The stations in Spain that will broadcast this match will be Youtube from El Chiringuito de Jugones, Tiempo de Juego from Cadena Cope, Cadena SER, Radio Nacional and Onda Cero.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Valladolid
|
3-1D
|
The league
|
Real society
|
1-2 D
|
The league
|
Spanish
|
2-4V
|
The league
|
Osasuna
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Betis
|
4-0V
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Almeria
|
3-0D
|
The league
|
Cadiz
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Girona
|
2-1D
|
The league
|
Athletic
|
1-1
|
The league
|
Atletico Madrid
|
3-1D
|
The league
For this match Xavi will not be able to count on the following players: Pedri and Araujo
Mallorca will not be able to count on Ruiz de Galarreta, Jaume Costa, Nastasic, Raíllo and Morlanes.
FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Koundé, Alonso, Christensen, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Kessie; Dembele, Lewandowski, Gavi
Majorca: Rajkovic, Valjent, Copete, Maffeo, Sánchez, Baba, Dani Rodríguez, Amath, Kang-in Lee and Muriqi
FC Barcelona 3-0 Majorca
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Barcelona #Mallorca #watch #live #stream #news #injuries #prognosis
Leave a Reply