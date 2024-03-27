On matchday 30 of La Liga, Barcelona faces Las Palmas at the Lluís Companys Stadium. With the aim of maintaining its position in the table, Barcelona seeks to secure the three points against a rival that is fighting to reach Europe. We leave you with all the preview of the duel between two teams with very different aspirations.
City: Barcelona
Stadium: Montjuic
Date: March 30th
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
DAZN
To be confirmed
Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
0-3V
|
The league
|
Naples
|
3-1V
|
UCL
|
Majorca
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Athletic
|
0-0
|
The league
|
Getafe
|
4-0V
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Almeria
|
0-1D
|
The league
|
Athletic
|
0-2D
|
The league
|
Getafe
|
3-3
|
The league
|
Osasuna
|
1-1
|
The league
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
5-0 D
|
The league
FC Barcelona: Gavi with a torn cruciate ligament, Marcos Alonso with a back injury, Balde with a torn tendon. Ferran continues to recover from his muscle injury. Pedri and De Jong were injured in the last culé game. The canary will be out indefinitely, while Frenkie, affected by ankle ligaments, could return in approximately a month. Araújo is sanctioned.
The Palms: Herrera and Sinkgraven are the injured players of UD Las Palmas. Coco is sanctioned.
FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Koundé, Cubarsí, Íñigo Martínez, Cancelo, Christensen, Gündogan, Fermín, Joao Félix, Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski.
The Palms: Valles; Álex Suárez, Araújo, Mika Mármol, Cardona; Marvin Park, Javi Muñoz, Perrone, Kirian, Munir; Sandra
Barcelona 1-0 Las Palmas
