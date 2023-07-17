Football is full of emotions and expectations, and the match between FC Barcelona, under the direction of Xavi Hernández, and Juventus, is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated events of the preseason. With Xavi in command, the Catalans are seeking to return to their roots, displaying a showy and offensive game. The historic rivalry between the two teams guarantees a clash full of intensity and football quality.
In which stadium is FC Barcelona vs Juventus played?
City: Santa Clara, California, USA
Stadium: Levi’s Stadium
Date: Sunday July 23
Schedule: 04:30 in Spain, 23:30 in Argentina and 20:30 in Mexico
How can you watch FC Barcelona vs Juventus on television in Spain?
Television channel: Movistar Plus
How can you watch FC Barcelona vs Juventus on television in Argentina?
Live stream: DirecTV
How can you watch FC Barcelona vs Juventus on television in Mexico?
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch FC Barcelona vs Juventus on television in Colombia?
Live stream: DirecTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Vissel Kobe
|
0-2V
|
Friendly
|
Celta Vigo
|
2-1D
|
The league
|
Majorca
|
3-0V
|
The league
|
Valladolid
|
3-1D
|
The league
|
Real society
|
1-2 D
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
udinese
|
0-1V
|
A series
|
Milan
|
0-1D
|
A series
|
Empoli
|
4-1D
|
A series
|
Seville
|
2-1D
|
UEL
|
cremonese
|
2-0V
|
A series
on the part of the Juventus, McKennie and Leonardo Bonucci will be sidelined for personal reasons, while Fagioli will return at the end of July with a shoulder injury. De Sciglio will not be available until January due to his torn cruciate ligament.
The only player injured Barcelona is Alejandro Balde, whose ankle injury will keep him away from the pitch until mid-August
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Koundé, Christensen, Marcos Alonso; De Jong, Eric Garcia, Gavi; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati
Juventus: Szczesny, Danilo, Bremmer, Gatti, Alex Sandro, Chiesa, Locatelli, Rabiot, Miretti, Kean, Vlahovic
Barcelona 2-2 Juventus
