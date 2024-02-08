Barcelona will face Granada in an exciting duel at the Lluís Companys Stadium next Sunday at 9:00 p.m. With both teams eager to score points in La Liga. We will see how Xavi's team reacts
City: Barcelona
Stadium: Montjuic
Date: February 11th
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
More news about LaLiga
Movistar+
To be confirmed
Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Alavés
|
1-3V
|
The league
|
Osasuna
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Villarreal
|
3-5D
|
The league
|
Athletic
|
4-2D
|
Copa del Rey
|
Betis
|
2-4V
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
The Palms
|
1-1
|
The league
|
Getafe
|
2-0 D
|
The league
|
Athletic
|
0-1D
|
The league
|
Betis
|
1-0 D
|
The league
|
Cadiz
|
2-0V
|
The league
FC Barcelona: Gavi with a cruciate ligament tear, Marcos Alonso with a back injury, Iñigo Martínez and Raphinha with a muscle injury, Sergi Roberto with muscle problems, Balde with a tendon tear. Ferran and Joao Félix continue to recover from their muscle injuries. Of all those mentioned, the only one who has a real chance of making the call is Iñigo Martínez. Vítor Roque is sanctioned.
Grenade: Sanctioned we find Piatkowski and Gonzalo Villar, who will not travel to Barcelona. Due to injury we will not see either Raúl Fernández or Víctor Díaz.
Grenade: Batalla, Ricard, Bruno, Miquel, Neva, Melendo, Pellistri, Ruiz, Hongla, Puertas and Uzuni
FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Araújo, Koundé, Cubarsí, Cancelo; Gundogan, Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Lewandowski, Fermin
FC Barcelona 2-0 Granada
