FC Barcelona vs Girona: how to watch it on TV, streaming, lineups and forecast

FC Barcelona receives Girona for matchday 28 of La Liga after the cup hit. Xavi’s men now only opt to win La Liga, a championship that they have quite underway, so they have to win yes or yes to tie the trophy without too many complications. Girona, for their part, is right now in a position where relegation is not in danger but they cannot be misled. Between the seventh classified and the nineteenth there are only 10 points, and they are in the middle of that group.
The last match between the two of them was in the first round of the League, and Girona made things very difficult for Barcelona. In the end, Xavi’s men took the three points for the minimum with a goal from Pedri. This is all you need to know about FC Barcelona vs Girona on Monday:
City: Barcelona
Stadium: SpotifyCamp Nou
Date: Monday April 10
Match time: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico.
Referee: Juan Martinez Munuera
VAR: Jose Luis Gonzalez Gonzalez
Television channel: Movistar +
Live stream: Movistar
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Television channel:Sky HD
live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Television channel: ESPN Sports
live streaming: ESPN App
Television channel: ESPN
Live stream: Star+
In Spain you can follow the game on all these radio stations: Chain BE, Cope Chain, RNE and Radius Brand.
FC Barcelona will have three important casualties for the match. The injured Pedri and Dembélé are joined by Andreas Christensen, with a calf injury suffered with Denmark. Frenkie de Jong was out against Real Madrid due to a small muscle injury and it seems that he will not be there for Monday’s game either.
Ter Stegen, Araujo, Koundé, Marcos Alonso, Balde; Busquets, Kessié, Sergi Roberto; Gavi, Raphinha, Lewandowski.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
real Madrid
|
loss 0-4
|
Copa del Rey
|
Elche
|
Win 0-4
|
The league
|
real Madrid
|
2-1 win
|
The league
|
Athletic Club
|
0-1 win
|
The league
|
Valencia
|
1-0 win
|
The league
Javi Hernández ended up touching the last Girona game and it is not known if he will be available, or if he is, if he will be 100%. Another who may be there is Aleix García, who injured the biceps femoris tendon in his left leg, although it is expected to be low.
Gazzaniga; Arnau, Bueno, David López, Javi Hernández; Romeu, Tsygankov, Iván Martín, Borja García, Toni Villa; Valentin Castellanos.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Spanish
|
2-1 win
|
The league
|
Vallecano Ray
|
Draw 2-2
|
The league
|
Atletico Madrid
|
loss 0-1
|
The league
|
Getafe
|
loss 3-2
|
The league
|
Athletic Club
|
win 2-3
|
The league
FC Barcelona has not lost against Girona since 2019 and it seems that they have taken the measure, although the previous game shows that Girona also knows how Barcelona plays and has learned to compete with them.
|
FC Barcelona
|
Tie
|
Girona
|
4
|
0
|
1
Barcelona 3-1 Girona
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Barcelona #Girona #watch #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply