Saturday, April 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

FC Barcelona vs Girona: how to watch it on TV, streaming, lineups and forecast

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 8, 2023
in Sports
0
FC Barcelona vs Girona: how to watch it on TV, streaming, lineups and forecast

FC Barcelona receives Girona for matchday 28 of La Liga after the cup hit. Xavi’s men now only opt to win La Liga, a championship that they have quite underway, so they have to win yes or yes to tie the trophy without too many complications. Girona, for their part, is right now in a position where relegation is not in danger but they cannot be misled. Between the seventh classified and the nineteenth there are only 10 points, and they are in the middle of that group.

The last match between the two of them was in the first round of the League, and Girona made things very difficult for Barcelona. In the end, Xavi’s men took the three points for the minimum with a goal from Pedri. This is all you need to know about FC Barcelona vs Girona on Monday:

SpotifyCamp Nou

SpotifyCamp Nou / Alex Caparros/GettyImages

City: Barcelona

Stadium: SpotifyCamp Nou

Date: Monday April 10

Match time: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico.

Referee: Juan Martinez Munuera

VAR: Jose Luis Gonzalez Gonzalez

Television channel: Movistar +

Live stream: Movistar

Television channel: ESPN Argentina

live streaming:Star+

Television channel:Sky HD

live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Television channel: ESPN Sports

live streaming: ESPN App

Television channel: ESPN

Live stream: Star+

In Spain you can follow the game on all these radio stations: Chain BE, Cope Chain, RNE and Radius Brand.

Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong/Alex Caparros/GettyImages

FC Barcelona will have three important casualties for the match. The injured Pedri and Dembélé are joined by Andreas Christensen, with a calf injury suffered with Denmark. Frenkie de Jong was out against Real Madrid due to a small muscle injury and it seems that he will not be there for Monday’s game either.

Ter Stegen, Araujo, Koundé, Marcos Alonso, Balde; Busquets, Kessié, Sergi Roberto; Gavi, Raphinha, Lewandowski.

Rival

Result

Competition

real Madrid

loss 0-4

Copa del Rey

Elche

Win 0-4

The league

real Madrid

2-1 win

The league

Athletic Club

0-1 win

The league

Valencia

1-0 win

The league
Javier Hernandez

Javier Hernandez/Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Javi Hernández ended up touching the last Girona game and it is not known if he will be available, or if he is, if he will be 100%. Another who may be there is Aleix García, who injured the biceps femoris tendon in his left leg, although it is expected to be low.

Gazzaniga; Arnau, Bueno, David López, Javi Hernández; Romeu, Tsygankov, Iván Martín, Borja García, Toni Villa; Valentin Castellanos.

Rival

Result

Competition

Spanish

2-1 win

The league

Vallecano Ray

Draw 2-2

The league

Atletico Madrid

loss 0-1

The league

Getafe

loss 3-2

The league

Athletic Club

win 2-3

The league

FC Barcelona has not lost against Girona since 2019 and it seems that they have taken the measure, although the previous game shows that Girona also knows how Barcelona plays and has learned to compete with them.

FC Barcelona

Tie

Girona

4

0

1

Barcelona 3-1 Girona

CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked

#Barcelona #Girona #watch #streaming #lineups #forecast

See also  The Cruz Azul board of directors wants to clean the campus, but they leave it in the hands of 'Tuca'
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
What is the salary of referees in the main leagues in Europe?

What is the salary of referees in the main leagues in Europe?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *