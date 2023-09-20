FC Barcelona is the team of the moment. Xavi’s men have scored ten goals in their last two games and have kept a clean sheet. The signings of Joan Laporta have changed the face of this team. Today they are the fittest team in LaLiga despite not being leaders of the competition. Below we show you everything you need to know in the run-up to this clash:
City: Barcelona, Spain
Stadium: Montjuic Olympic
Date: Saturday September 23
Schedule: 18:30 in Spain, 13:30 in Argentina and 10:30 in Mexico
Television channel: Movistar LaLiga
Live stream: DirecTV
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Antwerp
|
5-0V
|
Champions League
|
Betis
|
5-0V
|
The league
|
Osasuna
|
1-2V
|
The league
|
Villarreal
|
3-4V
|
The league
|
Cadiz
|
2-0V
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Mallroca
|
0-1D
|
The league
|
Almeria
|
2-3V
|
The league
|
real Madrid
|
0-1D
|
The league
|
Real society
|
1-1
|
The league
|
Osasuna
|
0-2D
|
The league
On the part of FC Barcelona, Ronald Araújo, who had a muscle injury in his femoral biceps, is expected to return and could enter the squad. Pedri will also not be available for Xavi until October. He is sensitive for the culés who lose their most creative player in the midfield.
On Celta’s part, the only player who will not be available will be Cervi, who has a muscle injury.
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Koundé, Christensen, Balde; Romeu, De Jong; Raphinha, Gavi, Joao Félix and Lewandowski.
Celta Vigo: Villar, Mingueza, Nuñez, Starfelt, Dominguez, Ristic, Aspas, Beltran, De la Torre, Bamba, Larsen.
Barcelona 3-1 Celtic
