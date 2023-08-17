FC Barcelona will receive a visit from Cádiz to play the second day of LaLiga EA Sports, Xavi Hernández’s men will look for a victory in their debut against their team after they failed to get past the draw against Getafe at the start of the league competition in a party that has already been marked by controversy.
In front they will have the team trained by Sergio González who will reach culé territory after managing to gather the first three points after beating Álaves at the Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium.
Next we will show you all the necessary information prior to the meeting:
In which stadium is FC Barcelona vs Cádiz played?
City: Barcelona, Spain
Stadium: Olympic Stadium Lluís Companys
Date: Sunday August 20
Hours: 7:30 p.m. in Spain, 2:30 p.m. in Argentina and 11:30 a.m. in Mexico
How can you watch FC Barcelona vs Cádiz on television in Spain?
Television channel: Movistar+ LaLiga
How can you watch FC Barcelona vs Cádiz on television in Argentina?
live streaming: DirecTV
How can you watch FC Barcelona vs Cádiz on television in Mexico?
live streaming: Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch FC Barcelona vs Cádiz on television in Colombia?
live streaming: DirecTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Getafe
|
0-0E
|
The league
|
Tottenham
|
4-2V
|
Joan Gamper Trophy
|
AC Milan
|
0-1V
|
Soccer Champions Tour
|
real Madrid
|
3-0V
|
Soccer Champions Tour
|
Arsenal
|
5-3D
|
Soccer Champions Tour
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
alaves
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Lecce
|
1(3-1)1V
|
Ramon de Carranza Trophy
|
Cordova
|
1(4-5)1V
|
Friendly
|
the palms
|
0-1D
|
Friendly
|
Al-Wakrah
|
3-1V
|
Friendly
For this match, FC Barcelona will not have any injured in its ranks, yes, it will have the loss of Raphinha who was sent off in the league debut against Getafe after the referee showed him the red card for attacking Gastón, player of the Madrid set. This will be the only loss that the culé team will have on the field
On the other hand, Cádiz will have three casualties due to injuries, Sergi Guardiola will be one of them since he suffers from pubic problems; Juan Cala will also be low, although he is a player that does not count for Sergio; and Brian Ocampo, who will be out until the end of October due to knee problems. Gonzalo Escalante will also miss the match after seeing the red card against Álaves.
FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Koundé, Araújo, Christensen, Balde; Romeu, De Jong, Pedri; Gundogan, Lewandowski, Ferran Torres
Cadiz: Ledesma; Iza Carcelén, Fali, Luis Hernández, Javi Hernández; Nephew, Rubén Alcaraz, Fede San Emeterio, Darwin Machís; Roger Marti, Chris Ramos
FC Barcelona 3-1 Cadiz
