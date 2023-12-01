FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid will face each other this Sunday at 9:00 p.m. in Montjuic. The culés need a victory after the setback suffered in Vallecas last weekend. Meanwhile, Atlético de Madrid is going through the best moment of the season.
In which stadium is FC Barcelona vs Atlético de Madrid played?
City: Barcelona, Spain
Stadium: Lluis Companys Stadium
Date: Sunday December 3
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: José María Sánchez Martínez
VAR: Alejandro J. Hernandez Hernandez
More news about LaLiga
How can you watch FC Barcelona vs Atlético de Madrid on television in Spain?
Movistar +
How can you watch FC Barcelona vs Atlético de Madrid on television in Argentina?
ESPN
How can you watch FC Barcelona vs Atlético de Madrid on television in Mexico?
Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch FC Barcelona vs Atlético de Madrid on television in the United States?
ESPN
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Port
|
2-1V
|
UCL
|
Vallecano Ray
|
1-1
|
The league
|
Alavés
|
2-1V
|
The league
|
Shaktar Donetsk
|
1-0 D
|
UCL
|
Real society
|
0-1V
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Feyenoord
|
1-3V
|
UCL
|
Majorca
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Villarreal
|
3-1V
|
The league
|
Celtic
|
6-0V
|
UCL
|
The Palms
|
2-1D
|
The league
The casualties that come for this Barça are due to the national team break, the first, that of Ter Stegen due to back problems (doubtful) and the most worrying that of Gavi, who injured his knee against Georgia.
After all the injuries that Atlético de Madrid has suffered this season, they will only have two absences for this European competition match. The team trained by Cholo Simeone will not be able to count on Thomas Lemar for this match because he suffers a ruptured Achilles tendon, nor will Pablo Barrios be there, with a meniscus injury.
FC Barcelona: Iñaki Peña; Joao Cancelo, Araújo, Christensen, Iñigo; De Jong, Gundogan, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Joao Félix, Lewandowski.
Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Molina, Savić, Giménez, Hermoso Samu Lino; Koke, Llorente, Saúl; Griezmann, Morata.
FC Barcelona 1-1 Atlético de Madrid
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Barcelona #Atlético #Madrid #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups