FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible alignments and forecast

Football does not rest in Spain. After a week filled to the brim with LaLiga matches, the weekend could not be less. On Sunday one of the classics of Spanish football will take place: the FC Barcelona will receive the athletic club at home, in the Camp Nou.
The Lions They will seek to rediscover victory after 3 league games without savoring it, something that could allow them to establish themselves in European positions. For its part, Barça will look for (stumbling real Madrid through) return to co-lead the championship after the defeat two days ago in the classic and yesterday’s great victory against Villarreal.
Date: Sunday, October 23
Location: Barcelona
Stadium: Camp Nou
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. Spain. 2:00 p.m. Mexico. 4:00 p.m. Argentina.
Channel: DAZN, Dial 52 Movistar LaLiga in Spain, Sky Sports and Blue to GO in Mexico and DIRECTV SPORTS and the app in Argentina.
FC BARCELONA: 3 wins
ATHLETIC CLUB: 1 win
TIES: 1 draw
FC BARCELONA: VDVVV
ATHLETIC CLUB: EDEVV
Xavi Hernandez he needed a shock for his Barça if he wanted to hit the table after the games against Inter de Milan and Real Madrid, and boy did he succeed. Changes like Busquets by Frankie de Jong and a great new performance by Robert Lewandowski They give back hope to the Blaugrana team. Notorious was also the return to the field of play of the once injured Hector Bellerin.
Goalie: Ter Stegen.
Defenses: Alejandro Balde, Koundé, Eric García, Héctor Bellerin.
Media: Pedri, de Jong, Gavi.
Forwards: Raphinha, Lewandowski, Dembele.
The people from Bilbao will seek to make up for the last two days of the league championship, which ended with a lost chance of victory against Getafe and the narrow defeat against Atletico Madrid. those of Ernest Valverde they arrive with the infirmary empty and the certainty that Inaki Williamswho was injured against Getafe, is in perfect condition to play Sunday’s game.
Goalie: Unai Simon.
Defenses: Lekue, Íñigo Martínez, Yeray Álvarez, De Marcos.
Media: Sancet, Muniain, Mikel Vesga.
Forwards: Alex Berenguer, Inaki Williams, Nico Williams.
The good inertia of Barça will come up against a rested and eager Athletic who, however, will not be able to sentence the match in their favour.
FC Barcelona 2 – 2 Athletic Club
