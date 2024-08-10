FC Barcelona will play against AS Monaco in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Monday, August 12, 2024The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, and kick-off is scheduled for 20:00 hours (Spanish peninsular time)
Below we leave you with the necessary information for the preview of this meeting:
City: Barcelona, Spain
Date: Monday, August 12
Schedule: 20:00 (Spain)
Stadium: Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
In Spain The match can be followed live on TV3 and Barça One
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
AC Milan
|
2 (3-2) 2 E
|
Friendly
|
real Madrid
|
1-2 V
|
Friendly
|
Manchester City
|
2 (4-1) 2 E
|
Friendly
|
Olot
|
1-0 V
|
Friendly
|
Seville
|
1-2 V
|
La Liga
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Genoa
|
1-2 D
|
Friendly
|
Feyenoord
|
1-3 V
|
Friendly
|
Storm Graz
|
2-2 E
|
Friendly
|
Bruges Circle
|
1-1 E
|
Friendly
|
Servette
|
0-1 D
|
Friendly
After the match against AC Milan, the team coached by Hansi Flick has concluded its pre-season in the United States. Now, there is only one last test left to finish preparing for the next season. And as usual and could not be otherwise, it will come with the Joan Gamper match in front of its fans.
The French team is invited by the Catalans to play the Joan Gamper Trophy. After this match, Monaco will have to play the first match of Ligue 1 against Saint Etienne at the Stade Louis-II.
FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Gerard Martin, Lenglet, Sergi Dominguez, Alex Valle, Raphinha, Christensen, Gundogan, Marc Casado, Pau Victor, Lewandowski
AS Monaco: Philipp Köhn, Salisu, Kherer, Singo, Ouattara, Camara, Minamino, Zakaria, Vanderson, Balogun, Embolo
