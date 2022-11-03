Match corresponding to matchday 13 of LaLiga and the penultimate match before the break for the World Cup. On Saturday, November 5, FC Barcelona will receive a visit from Almería. The culés will seek victory so as not to detach themselves from the top positions in the classification while the Andalusians will seek to score points to stay as far away as possible from the relegation places
Date: Saturday, November 5
Location: Barcelona
Stadium: Spotify Camp Nou
Schedule: 21:00 in Spain. 4:00 p.m. in Argentina. 14:00 in Mexico
Channel: DAZN LaLiga (Dial 53 from Movistar and 110 from Orange) in Spain, Sky Sports, Blue to GO in Mexico and DIRECTV Sports in Argentina.
FC Barcelona: 5 trump
Almeria: 0 wins
Ties: 0 tie
FC Barcelona: VVVDV
Almeria: VDVDV
NEWS FROM FC BARCELONA
FC Barcelona comes from winning a difficult match in Mestalla against Valencia by a goal to nil and from winning Viktoria Plzen by two goals to four in what has been their farewell to the Champions League. It is important for Xavi Hernández’s men to add three on this day so as not to detach themselves from the top positions in LaLiga.
Possible alignment of the FC Barcelona
Goalie: Ter Stegen
Defenses: Bellerin, Pique, Christensen, Jordi Alba
Midfielders: Frenkie De Jong, Busquets, Gavi
Forwards: Dembele, Ferran, Ansu Fati
LATEST NEWS FROM ALMERIA
Almería comes from winning by three goals to one to Celta in Andalusian lands, with that victory the Almeria team takes off from the relegation zone although they will continue looking for those three points against a complicated rival such as Barça to continue moving away from the red lantern of the board.
For this match they will not be available: Iván Martos, Nieto, Centelles and Rojas
Possible alignment of Almería
Goalie: Ferdinand
defenses: Mendes, Rodrigo Ely, Babic, Akieme
Midfielders: Baptistao, Cesar De La Hoz, Melero, Robertone, Embarba
Forward: Toure
90MIN FORECAST
FC Barcelona 4 – 1 Almeria
