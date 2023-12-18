Xavi Hernández's team will have to face a new LaLiga match and they will do so against Almería. Currently the Blaugranas are not going through a good streak, they are third with 35 points and have gone two consecutive league games without winning, and they could get back on track against the current bottom of the Spanish league championship standings.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between FC Barcelona and Almería:
In which stadium is FC Barcelona vs Almería played?
City: Barcelona, Spain
Stadium: Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium
Date: Wednesday, December 20
Schedule: 19:00 in Spain, 15:00 in Argentina and 12:00 in Mexico
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
How can you watch FC Barcelona vs Almería on television in Spain?
Movistar La Liga
How can you watch FC Barcelona vs Almería on television in Argentina?
ESPN
How can you watch FC Barcelona vs Almería on television in Mexico?
Sky or Blue To Go
How can you watch FC Barcelona vs Almería on television in the United States?
ESPN
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Valencia
|
1-1E
|
The league
|
Royal Antwerp
|
3-2D
|
UCL
|
Girona
|
2-4D
|
The league
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
1-0V
|
UCL
|
Port
|
2-1V
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Majorca
|
0-0 E
|
The league
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
2-1D
|
The league
|
Barbastro
|
1-0 D
|
Copa del Rey
|
Real Betis
|
0-0 E
|
The league
|
Getafe
|
2-1D
|
The league
The casualties that come for this Barça are due to the national team break, the first, that of Ter Stegen due to back problems and the most worrying that of Gavi, who injured his knee against Georgia. Added to these casualties are those of Iñigo Martínez who has a femoral biceps injury and Marcos Alonso who suffers from foot problems.
Meanwhile, the Andalusians as a whole will have four casualties for this match against FC Barcelona. These players are: Luis Suárez, Ibrahima Koné, Marc Pubill and Marezi
FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Koundé, Araújo, Christensen, Joao Cancelo; Fermín, Pedri, Gundogan; Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Joao Félix
Almeria: Luis Maximiniano; Sergio Akieme, César Montes, Edgar, Chumi; Álex Pozo, Dion Lopy, Sergio Arribas, Idrissu Baba, Adrián Embarba; Leo Baptistao
FC Barcelona 3-1 Almeria
