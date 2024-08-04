The Soccer Champions Tour continues with a thrilling showdown between two giants of European football: Barcelona and AC Milan
The next match between FC Barcelona and AC Milan will take place on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 01:30 CET at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, as part of the Soccer Champions Tour. This match is part of a series of pre-season matches in the United States, which also includes other major European clubs such as Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between the Catalans and the Londoners:
City: Baltimore, USA
Date: Tuesday, August 6 (local), Wednesday, August 7 (Spain)
Schedule: 1:30 (Spain)
Stadium: MetLife Stadium
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
In Spain The match can be followed live on Movistar+ Champions Tour.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
real Madrid
|
1-2 V
|
Friendly
|
Manchester City
|
2 (2-4)2 E
|
Friendly
|
Olot
|
1-0 V
|
Friendly
|
Seville
|
1-2 V
|
The league
|
Vallecano Ray
|
3-0 V
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
real Madrid
|
0-1 V
|
Friendly
|
Manchester City
|
2-3 V
|
Friendly
|
Rapid Vienna
|
1-1 E
|
Friendly
|
Rome
|
5-2 D
|
Friendly
|
Salernitana
|
3-3 E
|
A series
Hansi Flick’s FC Barcelona are still gaining momentum in the United States in preparation for the new season. The German coach is using very young players who are making waves and who may make the jump to the first team. So far, they have not known defeat on this pre-season tour.
The Italians are having a great pre-season, leaving Manchester City and Real Madrid behind. The Milanese team wants to return to the top of Serie A and this season it is clear that they are going to go all out.
FC Barcelona: Grief; Martín, Lenglet, Martínez, Fort; Casado, Bernal; Roque, Torre, Araujo, Lewandowski
AC Milan: Lorenzo Torriani; Terracciano, Malick Thiaw, Fikayo Tomari, Calabria; Saelemekers, Loftus Cheek, Liberati, Bennacer, Chukwueze; nasti
FC Barcelona 3-1 AC Milan
#Barcelona #Milan #watch #match #lineups #prediction
Leave a Reply