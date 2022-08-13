Barcelona opens in LaLiga with a draw against Rayo Vallecano at the Camp Nou. In the debut match for Lewandowski, Raphinha, Christensen and Kessie, Xavi’s men were unable to break the 0-0 lead at home despite having several chances. Such was the frustration that Busquets ended up being sent off in the final minutes for elbowing Falcao. The referee annulled two goals for offside to the azulgrana, another to the rayistas, and Dimitrievski and Ter Stegen avoided as many occasions. In the final minutes, Barcelona finished off with four strikers besieging the Rayo area, which held out, draining the waters and leaving with a point from the Camp Nou. Iraola achieves a milestone with the Madrid team, scoring points at the Camp Nou in two consecutive games after last year’s victory, something that Rayo had never achieved.

