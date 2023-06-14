FC Barcelona is one of the most important clubs when it comes to talking about Spanish football, since it is one of the pillars of the Santander League.Currently, the Catalan team is ‘rising from the ashes’ since for a few years in football and administrative matters they were not in the best way.

The current champion of Spain is looking for competitive players to face new challenges.

(We have for you: Barcelona, ​​hard on Lionel Messi: he preferred football “with less demand”).

That is why, thanks to a new ‘rebirth’, they were able to return to what they were before, a winning team that instills fear in its rivals due to its way of playing.

On May 14, they achieved something unthinkable for all their fans and fans of Spanish football, because they were consecrated champions of the local tournament. Getting a new first division title.

This great achievement was thanks to the incorporation of players who gave their best, to place Barcelona at the top of the sport.

Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha are the outstanding players and signings of the season that ended.

Obviously, this title is also due to one of the most important signings in recent years for this club, its current coach, Xavi Hernández.

That by their incorporation they were able to rebuild their football form, so characteristic and recognized worldwide.

Thanks to all these elements, Barcelona is considering a new season and for this reason they want to conquer not only Spain, but all of Europe, through its football and the incorporation of new players, who continue to take the club to the top.

Xavi Hernández, the main person responsible for the success of FC Barcelona. See also The "One Love" band is prohibited: Fifa has lost an opportunity

“Now we are planning and what makes me very excited is to be able to compete next year for all the titles, I think we have to go one step further and be able to strengthen ourselves very well in order to fight in all competitions, such as the Champions League. ”, Xavi Hernández said in an interview with journalist Gerard Romero.

From what has been said, it is understood, according to the coach of this club, that His priority will be to look for new players so that they stand out in various positions, Well, just as they will have incorporations, the team has already confirmed the departure of very important figures, one of them Sergio Busquets, who was known for being the owner of the Catan midfield.

The five incorporations that FC Barcelona hopes to achieve



As the coach said in his interview, The main thing now is to sign players who stand out in the midfield, the ones that are most rumored are:

Ikay Gundogan

(Keep reading: Jordi Alba leaves Barcelona: where is the player going?).

One of the best midfielders in the world is surrounded by the orbit of FC Barcelona, Because of his great performances, he has drawn the attention of the Catalan team.

Currently, Gundogan is celebrating a treble of trophies achieved with his club, Manchester City, and is waiting for what will happen in his future, since his departure from the English team to the Spanish team has been rumored.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the German is considered a priority objective for the future of Barcelona.

Ruben Neves

Jorge Mendes: “Ansu Fati wants to stay at Barça. He scored three goals in the last two games, you’ve a top top player… he’s going to be a Ballon d’Or one day — trust me”. 🔵🔴 #FCB @JijantesFC “Ruben Neves deal? Keep calm…”. pic.twitter.com/69clBDsHYP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2023

The Portuguese player could also be taken into account by the Blaugrana club, since in his last seasons he has risen in level and stood out in the best league in the world such as the Premier League.

A few hours ago, his representative, Jorge Méndez, was asked what could happen to the player, making it clear that there is still nothing clear about the link between the current Wolverhampton player and the Catalan team.

joshua kimmich

The German player waiting for his future.

The German player is also taken as a rumor when he can sign for Barcelona, ​​since Xavi Hernandez likes his way of playing a lot and for that reason he wants to have him among his team, Well, it would be the perfect replacement for Sergio Busquets..

inigo martinez

Iñigo Martinez has just confirmed that he’s set to leave Athletic Club — he will be announced as Barça first signing, it’s done since March. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB Martinez signed official documents in May, his contract will be valid until June 2025. pic.twitter.com/yJhDsmTSqY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2023

According to various digital media close to the club, Iñigo Martinez is the next signing of Fútbol Club Barcelona, Well, he is nowhere near being announced as the first signing of this new season.

Sofyan Amrabat

Xavi wanted one of Kimmich/Zubimendi this summer. Both players, in one day, have addressed the rumors. ⚠️ With that being said, by multiple reports, Amrabat was said as Plan-B. pic.twitter.com/42x5kfyuK6 — Reshad Rahman (@ReshadRahman_) June 12, 2023

One of the most outstanding midfielders in Qatar’s world past was Sofyan Amrabat, because of his way of playing he became a figure in his country, Morocco.

According to Catalan media, this player would be a priority for the coachr If other players do not confirm their interest in signing for the club, therefore it would be taken as plan B.

(You may be interested in: Video: this was the madness that was experienced in Barcelona in the celebration of the title).

FC Barcelona is excited at the beginning of the Xavi era

DAVID LEONARDO DIAZ DUARTE

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

More news in EL TIEMPO

Barcelona puts an end point and is proclaimed champion of the Spanish league

End of the novel? Lionel Messi would not continue at PSG, they revealed in France

Would Messi return to Barcelona? This said Xavi Hernández