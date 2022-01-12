The Barça team had to sign the downward renewal of Samuel Umtiti and eliminate the Austrian’s first team card. In this way, he has generated enough space to be able to register Ferran Torres days after his signing.
Yusuf Demir landed on loan (0.5M) with a purchase option (10M) from Rapid Vienna, which became mandatory if a specific number of games were played. It was a promising and affordable possibility if he fit into the club. The reality is that since the beginning of the course he has added 290 minutes of play in nine games, 72 in three since the arrival of Xavi Hernández to the bench.
The lack of confidence of the Egarense coach has been coupled with the need to create a gap in the salary mass to register Ferran Torres, who arrived on the first day of the year and had not yet been registered to play LaLiga or the Europa League. With the decision made regarding the Austrian and the aforementioned renewal of the French defender until 2026, reducing his record, it has been possible to start counting on the Spanish.
According The Great Match of COPE, the action allows FC Barcelona to save 10 million euros in financial control. Now it will remain to be seen if the soccer player, who will no longer be able to be a first team player for the remainder of the course to save the mandatory payment if he reaches the stipulated number of matches, decides to remain in the youth team or look for an alternative.
At Rapid Vienna they would surely welcome him with open arms again, as the club is in fifth place in the Bundesliga, 19 points behind RB Salzburg. There are four games left until the end of the regular season, which will resume in February after the hiatus from mid-December. Strengthening himself with his return could allow him to ensure he is in the top six and qualify for the Championship Round, where ten matches will take place after cutting the points of those present by half.
#Barcelona #takes #number #Demir #lowers #youth
Leave a Reply