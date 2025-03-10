The enjoyment of tobacco is hazardous to health, at FC Barcelona you know that only too well. At the latest since February 1991, when the surgeon Oriol Bonnin became the only person who held the heart of club saint Johan Cruyff in his hand. The Dutch, also because of his decades of cigarette addiction, had suffered acute heart failure and had to be operated on. The fear of Cruyff, which at the time ran down many Catalans the spine, did not lead to an outlaw of social tobacco consumption. Unforgettable, like another Dutch who, who was in office from 2003 to 2008, declared the rear of the charter pilot to the smoking compartment from 2003 to 2008 and parliaed with journalists. When he went, the Barça correspondent gave him a T-shirt: “Mai Fumaràs Sol”, you will never smoke alone. Now FC Barcelona has loved a new confessed but never public quarters, which had actually been in retirement when he was committed: the Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, 34.

The fact that FC Barcelona goes on Tuesday (6.45 p.m., DAZN) with a 1-0 lead into the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Benfica Lisbon is primarily due to Szczesny. In the first leg, he had stuck the zero, and this was remarkable in many ways: Because the Estádio da Luz was the place where Szczesny, called “TEK”, had still clung massively in January and then had doubts about his suitability for professional sports; Because this time he parried as many shots (eight) like no Barcelona goalkeeper in front of him in the Champions League; Because it was already the 14th game in which Barcelona did not lose with Szczesny in the goal – this time despite the outnumbered, defender Pau Cubarsí, 18, was put off the pitch. The information that today’s Barça coach Hansi Flick, 60, gave after the game (“, Tek ‘is our number one”) was of such a matter of course that it was hardly mentioned in the newspapers of the Catalan capital. And that is a story in itself in the light of the Renaissance of a retailer.

He was really: football pensioner. In the summer of 2024 he had acknowledged the service, after more than 500 games for Arsenal, AS Roma and finally Juventus Turin. In an interview with the Gazzetta Dello Sport Szczesny said that he had laughed at the former coach Arsène Wenger when he said to him on the sidelines of an interview: “You will play again.” That was on September 21, 2024. A few days later, Germany’s number one, Barça captain Marc-André Ter Stegen, 32, suffered a brutal injury in a point game in Villarreal: the patella tendon in his right knee was completely tearing off, it was clear that there would be a long time.

In Iñaki Peña, 26, a goalkeeper was ready, who was attested to a lot of talent and who had done temporary services every now and then. But behind it the situation was already thin.

Robert Lewandowski, 36, Polish striker of FC Barcelona, ​​called his friend and compatriot Szczesny and summarizes him: Barça needed him to lay away the golf clubs he swung in Marbella. “I felt that it was a much too enthusiastic opportunity so as not to perceive it,” he said. And so he did it. Although he had no serious hopes to play. And also had to do without at least part of the severance payment, which he had agreed with the Juve in the summer of 2024. She was only entitled to if he never played at the highest level.

With Szczesny, Barcelona stayed in eight out of 14 games without conceding a goal

Until he was ready to be the old Szczesny, passed for some time; A faux pas from Peña, who was bothered away from the sixteen, was required for the regular place. On the sidelines of the Supercup in Saudi Arabia, Peña was late for the team meeting; Flick put him on the bench. In the 5-2 final victory against Real Madrid (January 12th), Szczesny flew off the square with a red card, but because that happened at the intermediate score of 5: 1. In Flick, the feeling must have already made the feeling that Szczesny is a goalkeeper who wins games. In contrast to Peña. On January 21, Flick put Szczesny in the goal in Lisbon, and since then he has not even left the housing to buy tipping.

Instead, he developed an elasticity that makes sensation through work and game practice. Barcelona stayed in eight out of 14 games with Szczesny without conceding a goal. With Peña, the proportion of games without a goal was 22 percent. “Our mentality is changing to zero,” said Flick in mid-February after a 1-0 win against Rayo Vallecano. “He has a very strong psyche, keeps cool head and has his nerves under control,” added loudly WP Sportow Factory One who needs to know: father Maciej Szczesny, 59, who was once for clubs such as Legia and Polonia Warsaw, Widzew Lodz and Wisla Krakow in Poland.

It is therefore hardly surprising that FC Barcelona is striving to extend the contract with Szczesny that expires in June – and to rental Peña. The relationship with ter Stegen is considered excellent; Szczesny can not only imagine moving to the reserve bench after the return of the German colleague, but also attaching another season as “number 2”.

That also sounds plausible because Szczesny seems relaxed in a way that you might think that Football is not the most important thing among Spain. FC Barcelona learned that he was actually not, through the death of his team doctor Carles Miñarro on Saturday, the funeral service is scheduled to take place on Tuesday morning in Barcelona. The team held a minute’s silence on Monday before the graduation training. “It is our job to continue. We want to win for him, ”said Flick on Tuesday.