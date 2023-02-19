In recent days a scandal involving FC Barcelona has come to light and it is that it has become known that José María Enríquez Negreira declared, after an inspection by the Tax Agency, that through DASNIL 95 SL, his company, made reports for Barça on the referees he directed, as was reported by Cadena SER and Diario AS.
While Enríquez Negreira carried out the functions of Vice President of the Technical Committee of Referees until May 2018 and while he held this position he received money from FC Barcelona for at least three years (2016, 2017 and 2018), where he received 1,392,680 euros in these three seasons, due to alleged reports on the referees.
This case has generated concern in Barcelona and beyond the statement published by the club last Wednesday, the entity has maintained a certain silence on the subject but according to what SPORT has announced, FC Barcelona has initiated an investigation process for part of the Compliance area, directed by Sergi Atienza.
This decision has been made to outsource the investigation of what happened with the aim of guaranteeing maximum efficiency during the course of it and thus avoiding possible speculation that may arise. During this investigation process, the Blaugrana team will continue to maintain a silence on the case so that there are possible leaks in this regard. All the information obtained will be reserved until the investigation is finished and conclusions are reached.
