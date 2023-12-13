🔢 Data @pedritonumeros

🫢 Xavi is the coach with the highest percentage of defeats with him @FC Barcelona in European Cup: 42% (6 defeats in 14 games)

🚨 That is, he is the worst Barça coach in terms of results in the European Cup

📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/j9FCvd2wme

— El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) December 13, 2023