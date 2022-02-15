Azulgranas and Partenopei meet this Thursday in the first leg of the intermediate round of the Europa League, the first round in the fight for a place in the round of 16. It should be noted that the rule of the double value of away goals will no longer be present.
FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli will meet for the third time in their history in an official match, the only precedent being the double confrontation in the round of 16 of the 2019-20 Champions League. The brief historical record leaves us with a victory for those from Barcelona as locals and a tie in Italy.
On which TV channel can I watch FC Barcelona – SSC Napoli?
In Spain It can be seen on Movistar Liga de Campeones from 6:45 p.m.
In Mexico It can be seen on Fox Sports Cono Norte starting at 11:45 a.m.
ESPN will broadcast the match on Peru Y Colombia (11:45 a.m.), Venezuela (12:45 p.m.), chili Y Argentina (1:45 p.m.).
In U.S can be seen on TUDN and UniMás in the time frame between The Angels (09:45 a.m.) and New York (12:45 p.m.).
How can I follow FC Barcelona – SSC Napoli in streaming?
In Spain It can be followed on the Movistar+ website and app.
In Mexico It can be followed on Star + and Fanatiz.
In Latin America can be followed on Star+.
In U.S It can be followed on the TUDN website and app, on Univision NOW and Paramount+.
Where will the FC Barcelona – SSC Napoli be held?
The scene of the contest will be the Camp Nou, with capacity for 99,354 spectators. However, the capacity restrictions (75%) will allow a maximum of 74,515 people to be present in the stands.
What was the last result between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli?
The most recent confrontation between both teams was on August 8, 2020, in the round of 16 of the 2019-20 Champions League. On that occasion there was a Barça victory (3-1) thanks to goals from Clément Lenglet, Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, later replicated with Dries Mertens.
FC BARCELONA
Those from Barcelona failed to advance in the Champions League in Group E, where they were behind Bayern München and Benfica. Far from the sensations of December, the club arrives with the first shoots with a new coach and must fight for the Europa League.
It is the sixth best place in LaLiga, with 23 points out of a possible 33 after seven wins, two draws and two losses. In addition, he is the fourth highest scorer (23) along with Real Betis, but he is the eighth that concedes the least (13) along with Villarreal, Valencia and Athletic Club.
Xavi Hernández will be without Clément Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Álex Balde, Moussa Wagué, Daniel Alves, Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati or Sergi Roberto for this match.
SSC NAPOLI
The partenopei they finished second in Group E in the Europa League, behind a surprising Spartak Moscow. They have reversed a poor dynamic of results in Serie A, where they are in third place two points off the lead.
It is the second best venue in the Italian competition, with 26 points out of a possible 39 with eight wins, two draws and three losses. He is the sixth highest scorer in front of his fans (23) and the second that concedes the least (9), behind Juventus (8).
Luciano Spalletti will be without Axel Tuanzebe, Stanislav Lobotka, Hirving Lozano or Matteo Politano.
FC BARCELONA (1-4-3-3)
Marc-André Ter Stegen – Jordi Alba, Éric García, Gerard Piqué, Sergiño Dest – Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong, Pedri González – Pablo Páez “Gavi”, Ferran Torres, Adama Traoré
SSC NAPOLI (1-4-2-3-1)
Alex Meret – Mário Rui, Amir Rrahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly, Giovanni Di Lorenzo – André Zambo Anguissa, Fabián Ruiz – Lorenzo Insigne, Piotr Zielinski, Eljif Elmas – Victor Osimhen
Both teams arrive at a good moment of results despite drawing their respective weekend matches. The Neapolitan defense is more iron than the azulgrana, where the key to the tie may be. Lobotka’s loss in midfield could be key in Italian contention, something that the Barça team can take advantage of.
Prediction: FC Barcelona 1 – 0 SSC Napoli
#Barcelona #SSC #Napoli #schedule #channel #streaming #forecast #alignments
Leave a Reply