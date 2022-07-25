Barça is in the position of having to choose between two great footballers whom it has been following for several years. César Azpilicueta would be the perfect full-back to shore up the defence, but Jules Koundé would give him a well-covered spot for the next decade at the center of defence.
It seems clear that if the culé team ends up taking over the services of the Sevilla player, Chelsea will refuse to sell him to the Spanish winger, who is still debating between Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona.
At this point, Barça is obliged to opt for one or the other. It is true that the right back position is worse covered, as Sergi Roberto seems determined to return to his natural position, the interior, and Sergiño Dest, despite being a player for the future, I have not yet been able to demonstrate the level that is expected of him after his signing.
In the central defense position there is a greater number of quality footballers: Gerard Piqué, Eric García, Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araújo…
Although if we analyze the two operations from a qualitative point of view, we have to be realistic and give Koundé a certain advantage in terms of what he can offer the team in the future. He is one of the best centre-backs in the world, and he could form an impenetrable defense with Gerard Piqué, thus moving Ronald Araújo to the right-back covering the problem that hangs over that position.
Whatever happens, it will end up being resolved this week, and it is a matter of hours before Barcelona or Chelsea make the hiring of the Sevilla footballer official.
