He Barcelona Football Club He continues to focus on the new generations and now he has his sights set on Antoñito, the young underage footballer from Málaga.
Antonio Cordero, known to everyone as Antoñito, has become the jewel of Málaga’s youth academy and a true talisman for La Rosaleda. At just 17 years old, the winger from Jerez has shown that the word “adaptation” does not exist in his vocabulary, and in just three LaLiga Hypermotion games he has already improved his figures from last season in Primera RFEF. Every time he scores or assists, Málaga earns points, which has consolidated him as a fundamental piece in the team managed by Sergio Pellicer. His ability to change the destiny of games has not gone unnoticed, and big clubs such as FC Barcelona have set their sights on him, even launching an offer that could reach four million euros with variables.
Antoñito’s story with Málaga’s first team began last season, when the team was out of professional football. Although he played in 16 matches, most of them as a substitute, he only accumulated 313 minutes without scoring goals or providing assists. However, he left his mark at the most crucial moment: in the last match of the promotion phase, he scored a goal in the 129th minute that sealed Málaga’s return to the Second Division. That performance catapulted him to fame, and now, with his release clause set at three million euros and a contract until the end of the season, his future is one of the most talked about topics in the club’s environment.
Antoñito has started the season in LaLiga Hypermotion with an impressive run of form that has positioned him as one of Málaga’s standout players. In the first matchday, just two minutes after coming on to the pitch, he scored a goal that put his team ahead, although the match ended in a draw against Racing de Ferrol. In the second matchday, the young winger assisted Dioni for the equalising goal ten minutes after coming off the bench, showing his ability to be decisive at key moments.
In the third matchday, now a starter, Antoñito provided an assist and scored the winning goal in the 94th minute with a perfectly executed penalty, reaffirming his status as a talisman for the Málaga team. With three points from three league games, Antoñito has been key in this promising start to the season for Málaga, and his presence on the pitch has become synonymous with positive results for the team.
Antoñito’s performance has not gone unnoticed, and FC Barcelona have shown a strong interest in bringing him into their ranks. This summer, the Catalan club made a formal offer that could reach four million euros with variables, although for now the young talent from Jerez remains in Malaga. With a three million euro release clause and a contract until the end of the season, Antoñito’s future at La Rosaleda is uncertain, but his impact on the team is already unquestionable.
Despite the temptation of a potential move to a club of Barça’s stature, Antoñito remains focused on his development and contributing to Málaga’s success. His connection with the club and his importance to the team are undeniable, and as long as he is wearing Málaga’s colours, he will remain a key player for the team’s LaLiga Hypermotion aspirations. With every goal and assist, Antoñito continues to establish himself as a true talisman for the Malaguistas, who see in him one of their greatest hopes for this season.
