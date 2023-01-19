FC Barcelona undertook a very long and laborious journey to visit and face their rival corresponding to the round of 16 in Copa del Reythe AD Ceuta. Xavi’s team came from being crowned champions by lifting the trophy of the Spain Supercup and for that reason, he decided to go out on the pitch with an almost alternative team.
The first 45 minutes of the game were very thick, the first stage ended with just one shot on goal for Ceuta. But almost at the end of the first half, in the 41st minute, the Brazilian raphinha he took advantage of one of the qualities that stands out the most in his range of tools and with a shot outside the area, he sends the ball to the end of the net; he conquered with a holy cry. The culé team knew how to patiently handle the match until they found the result they were looking for and that is that with the goals from raphinha, Lewandowski (doublet), Ansu Fati Y KessieXavi’s Barça mercilessly overwhelmed AD Ceuta at the hands of the Polish goalscorer.
Xavi’s team managed to disfigure the solidity of the rival in their favor and that was where they found the way to break the locals with a win that many expected. Robert Lewandowski He was one of those who definitely got almost all the applause (together with Raphinha) and it is that with his double, he makes it clear that he came to do what is required of him; Score goals. The local team never reacted and despite the fact that they tried to reach Barça’s door at no time did it disturb anyone. Another of the positive events of the Barça match was the debut of Miguel Alarconwho enjoyed all the confidence of Xavi due to the departure of the Dutch Memphis Depay.
With this victory, Barça secures its place in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey and will rest easy, waiting for their next rival in the King’s competition.
