FC Barcelona have stepped up contacts with RB Leipzig’s talented attacking midfielder Dani Olmo, according to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano. This news comes at a critical time for the Catalan club, which is looking to strengthen its squad for next season.
Olmo, who trained at La Masia, has been a standout figure in the Bundesliga and for the Spanish national team, with brilliant performances at the recent European Championship, where he won the championship with his team. His ability to play both as an attacking midfielder and as a winger makes him a versatile and attractive option for Barça.
The deal will not be easy. RB Leipzig have valued Olmo at €60m, and although his release clause expires this month, Barcelona will have to move quickly if they want to close the deal before the price increases. In addition, the competition is no less; Bayern Munich are also interested in the Spaniard, and their sporting director, Max Eberl, who knows Olmo well, has him on his list of priority targets for this summer transfer market.
For its part, Barcelona must deal with its financial limitations and the restrictions of financial fair play. The Blaugrana board sees Olmo as a key piece for the future, but they will have to handle the negotiations skilfully so as not to further compromise their financial situation.
In short, Barcelona’s interest in Dani Olmo is firm and determined. The club will have to overcome multiple obstacles, both financial and competitive, to bring back one of its most promising youth players.
