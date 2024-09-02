Barcelona have denied reports that their sporting director Deco is considering resigning.
Barca have started the season in fine form and secured their fourth La Liga win on Saturday by thrashing Real Valladolid 7-0, with Raphinha scoring a hat trick.
However, it was a summer transfer window of great difficulty and turmoil in Catalonia, with Barça still plagued by financial problems caused by poor financial management in previous years.
Deco took over as sporting director in August last year and managed to create enough wiggle room in the budget to sign Euro 2024 star Dani Olmo, although the club’s highly public pursuit of Nico Williams came to nothing as the Spain international remained at Athletic Club.
The pressure that the position has generated has led to Sport newspaper to claim that the former Portugal and Chelsea midfielder is considering his future at Barca. Internal conflicts, clashes with agents and disagreements over the club’s stance in the transfer market have reportedly increased tensions between him and Barca.
However, the La Liga giants have taken steps to dispel the rumours and have described the report as of SPORT as an “attack”.
A club statement It reads: “FC Barcelona categorically denies the news that appeared on September 1 in the digital version of ‘Diario Sport’ calling into question the continuity of our sporting director.
“In response to the article entitled ‘Deco, disappointed, pondering his future’, FC Barcelona states that it could not be happier with the work done by Deco and denies this attack by ‘Diario Sport’ on the sporting director precisely at the close of the transfer market.”
More news about FC Barcelona
#Barcelona #responds #rumours #Decos #resignation
Leave a Reply