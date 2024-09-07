He FC Barcelona The club is already preparing potential signings ahead of the 2025 European summer transfer window, as the current window has just closed. The Blaugrana are reportedly targeting two Bundesliga stars to expand their squad next season.
Although the summer transfer market closed just a few days ago, FC Barcelona are already looking to the future. The Catalans, who were only able to register two signings this summer (Pau Victor and Dani Olmo), have been facing financial problems for several years. Not enough to topple the Blaugrana leaders, who already have two Bundesliga stars in their sights for next summer: Jonathan Tah and Joshua Kimmich, according to the club. Sports World .
If the players from Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich arouse Barça’s desire, it is above all because of their multiple qualities, but also because of the price that the two German internationals would cost.
Both could join Catalonia for free when their contracts expire in 2025. The possibility of registering the arrival of two Bundesliga stars for free is very attractive to the directors, who would like to strengthen Barcelona’s defence, but also its midfield.
Jonathan Tah and Joshua Kimmich will therefore be without a club next summer. If we could fear that Barça would extend the contract of one of the two players, which would end Barcelona’s hopes, that seems difficult to imagine. Jonathan Tah already wanted to leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer, with no way out of the defender being found. The same applies to Kimmich, whose desire to leave has been mentioned on numerous occasions; the Bavarian also seems to have a desire to go elsewhere next summer.
