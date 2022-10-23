FC Barcelona recovers sensations after the bad results and shows off against a brave Athletic Club but that was greatly outmatched. The Catalans had an excellent first half, in which Xavi was successful in placing De Jong as a pivot in the center of the field and Pedri and Gavi ahead.
The Blaugranas gained pace, which, added to a great performance by Baldé on the left, allowed the Catalans to be far superior and generate a lot of danger for those above to score. And so it was, Dembélé made it 1-0 in the 12th minute, but Barça would continue to play the same and would score two more goals in just 10 minutes. Sergi Roberto and Lewandowski would be the scorers that would leave the Blaugrana with a 3-0 lead at half-time and the game almost on track.
Gavi’s injury was the only scare in the first half, and in the second, FC Barcelona took charge of defending with control of the ball. He lowered the intensity of the match one gear, but did not allow the Basques to generate any danger. The 3-0 was a very good result that did justice to the great first half of total football that the team had taken off, even so, in the second half the changes would come in hungry and the Blaugranas would manage to score one more goal through Ferran Towers.
Barça thus adds another victory and does not lose track of Real Madrid knowing that if they continue to work they will have a revenge for the Clásico at the Camp Nou and could turn LaLiga upside down.
#Barcelona #recovers #style #victory #Athletic #Club
Leave a Reply