With the winter transfer market looming, from the Premier League it can be sensed that there will be a number of moves and Aston Villa, like Fulham, would have already set their sights on this FC Barcelona player. If this movement is carried out, it could leave more than 20 million in the accounts of the culé team.
The Barcelona club has the departure of Memphis Depay in this winter market and from Sport they say that the club is open to other possible departures if they suppose a considerable economic injection and it seems that one of these options is open in England
And it is that there can be a pooling of interests: the needs of the Premier League teams can be combined with the objectives of FC Barcelona. As reported by Fúbol Total there would already be up to two offers ready for Franck Kessié to be released
One of the offers would be from Unai Emery’s new team, Aston Villa. The Spanish coach would be looking for options to reinforce those positions in the core and it is pointed out that the offer would be around 14 million euros. The other offer that has come from the Premier is more succulent and would be practically irrefutable to take the Ivorian midfielder to the English league, this offer comes from Fulham and reaches an amount close to 22 million euros, including variables.
If this operation is carried out, it would be an unexpected income, if we add to this the fact that the player arrived last summer at zero cost, it would be a great operation that would be a breath of fresh air for the club’s accounts, which have seen how the income from the Champions League has been reduced.
Kessié is currently injured, he was injured in the last match of the European competition against Viktoria Plzen. He had to leave the green in the 67th minute after noticing a puncture in the back of his left thigh. Everything indicates that he will be back in shape when the World Cup is over. What is not known is whether he will be wearing the Blaugrana shirt or not.
#Barcelona #receives #offers #Franck #Kessié #Premier #League
