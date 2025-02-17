Follow the minute by minute of the match that will be played from 9:00 p.m.
Hansi Flick’s men will seek to take advantage of Real Madrid and Atlético’s stumbling to return to the top of the table. To do this, they must overcome Rayo Vallecano who does not lose in the League since the beginning of December
Show comments
{“Allowcomment”: “ALLOWED”, “ARTICLEID”: “ARTICLE-10395035”, “URL”: “https: //www.lavanguardia.com /Sports /Soccer /20250217 /10395035 /fc -Barcelona-Rayo-Vallecano-in-Direct-Jornada-24-Laliga-Partbol-Df.html “,” Livefyre-Url “:” ARTICLE-10395035 “}}
Loading next content …
#Barcelona #Rayo #Vallecano #live #football #game #live
Leave a Reply