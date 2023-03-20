With videoFC Barcelona is heading for the 27th national title in Spain. Xavi’s team won 2-1 against Real Madrid in El Clásico through a late goal from Franck Kessié, after Marco Asensio’s goal had been rejected just before.



With twelve rounds to go in La Liga, Barcelona now has a twelve-point lead over pursuers Real Madrid, who became champions of Spain for the 35th time last season. The Spanish rivals will meet again soon, then in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey. The return is on Wednesday, April 5 at Camp Nou, after Barcelona already won the first leg in Madrid on March 2 with 0-1.

FC Barcelona already failed in the Champions League (third in the group) and the Europa League (eliminated by Manchester United in the intermediate round), but is having a very solid season in La Liga. After 26 rounds, Xavi’s team has 22 victories, two draws and two defeats. The goal difference of 49 goals for and 9 goals against almost tells the whole story.

Despite an early lead and a late final offensive in the packed theater of the rival, Real Madrid failed to return to the Spanish championship race tonight. On the contrary. The Madrilenians’ lack of ambition, a disallowed goal from Marco Asensio in the final phase and a redeeming goal from Franck Kessié in stoppage time gave Barça a safe conduct to a title that the team has not been able to win for three seasons. See also Food HS only compared fruit yoghurt flavored with its own sugar - Together there was even more sugar than in traditional yoghurt

The exciting end, in which the difference between the two in the ranking fluctuated between six and twelve points, was an exciting end to a game in which both teams seemed to settle for 1-1 at one point.

It was Vinicius who quickly gave his team the lead in the Camp Nou. Only in the duels against Real Madrid (already four this season, of which the Catalans won three) Barça coach Xavi uses his reliable central defender Ronald Araújo as right back, because he cancels Vinicius’s danger best, but after less than ten minutes, the Uruguayan was left behind. Just Vinicius made a nice dribble through the penalty area and from his cross from the left, the ball ended up via Araújo’s head behind goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen; only his ninth goal against in 26 league matches, four of which were goals from the Madrilenians.

What Vinicius means to Real this season, Robert Lewandowski seemed to mean to Barcelona: the man of goals. He still is, because he is the club’s top scorer with fifteen goals in La Liga, but his production has stagnated since October last year. The Pole reported to Spain with thirteen goals in his first twelve league games, but since then, with a suspension and injury as annoying interruptions, he has only scored twice in ten matches.

Also in the Camp Nou, Lewandowski could not make a difference, a completely failed volley was characteristic of his last months; he seems to miss most of all the unpredictable Dembélé on the right and the genius Pedri on the left (both injured). The first has been nicely replaced by Raphinha in recent weeks; the Brazilian scores important goals and a deflected shot from him led to the equalizer shortly before the break: Sergi Roberto scored the 1-1. See also A Fateful Year for Colombia's Security Forces

With a win, Real, with 37-year-old Modric as tireless guide again this evening, could reduce the big difference with the leader to six points and still cause some tension in the League, but the visitors were emphatically not looking for to that victory. As if they are once again tempted by this century’s favorite tournament of the Royal Dutch, the Champions League.

Barça, with Frenkie de Jong increasingly like the ‘Modric’ of the Catalans, the always playable pivot in midfield, looked a little more for the winning goal, which would give the team an almost unbridgeable twelve-point lead. But the team did not want to take unnecessary risks; the nine points were also a significant buffer for the rest of the season.

The end result was a 2-1 that Barça could be happy with. In the final phase, substitute Asensio Real seemed to give the win, but his goal was rightly rejected via the VAR. The Madrilenians remained dangerous with their late final offensive, until Barça decided not only the game, but also the title fight from a counter via substitute Kessié. See also Resignation as BDZV President: What does Döpfner's departure mean?





