FC Barcelona is working hard to finalize the departure of several of its discards and free up wages, all with the aim of being able to register all its signings and that they are available to play from the first day of the League. A mission that has been accelerated after the transfer of Mingueza, the imminent departure of Riqui Puig and Neto’s flight to the Premier League.
Right now, with the departure operation well advanced, the club will also push to close the arrival of its final signings, both Chelsea players: Marcos Alonso and César Azpilicueta. The latter is the great priority for Xavi, and the coach has already asked Laporta to make it happen at all costs.
FC Barcelona is preparing its final offer to finalize the arrival of the veteran Spanish winger who remains at an excellent sporting level. The azulgranas will match the figures that Chelsea expects for his sale, hoping that in this way the negotiation will be released, which has been stopped by Thomas Tuchel, who does not want the player to leave until he has a direct replacement within the squad, something that the Spanish player does not like anything, who demands his transfer as soon as possible to the blue board. Everything is expected to be finalized in a matter of hours.
