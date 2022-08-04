⌛🔵🔴 Barça wants to launch its final offensive against the Chelsea captain after putting the ‘exit operation’ on track

👉 Thomas Tuchel stops his departure until he has spare parts, which has bothered the Navarrese, who presses to be culé

✍ @martinezferranhttps://t.co/lWszdIZvyo

– Sports World (@sportsworld) August 4, 2022