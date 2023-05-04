Despite the fact that the present FC Barcelona be somewhat bizarre in all aspects due to the complexity of their administrative affairs and also the fact of having been left out of European competitions, the future of the blaugranas is increasingly promising.
It is not known with certainty what will be the definitive changes that the team of Xavi Hernandez, but according to the different informative currents, changes are coming, both in the administrative structure and in the sports one. Barça is about to become champion of the highest Spanish competition, The leagueand next to that title, that of the Spain SupercupThey make the culé balance much more than decent; a definite thumbs up.
Where will Barcelona do the 2023/24 preseason?
FC Barcelona has been spending time planning the preseason 2023-2024. Although they have not yet defined the schedule of friendly matches, it is clear that they will return to USAan attractive market in economic terms and to increase the strength of its followers.
Unlike the previous year, the Catalan team will travel exclusively to the west coast during their summer tour. In addition, they are seriously considering following the strategy of the real Madrid to establish a “base of operations” and then move to the different cities where the friendly matches will be played, which are expected to be three.
After the end of the season, the culés will not take vacations immediately. As in the previous year, the FC Barcelona He has a friendly match scheduled to close the campaign and earn an additional profit. Last season, they played a match against a team made up of stars from the Australian league.
Confirmed calendar of the preseason 2023/24 of Barcelona
The matches would take place between July 19 and 30, with three or four friendlies with teams and schedules that are yet to be confirmed.
How to watch Barcelona’s 2023/24 preseason
All the matches of the pre-season of FC Barcelona will be able to see it through Barcelona TV+. They will be able to access the services for a price of 3.99 euro.
With LaLiga scheduled to kick off on the weekend of August 12-13, FC Barcelona must find a slot in the calendar to play Joan Gamper once he returns from his tour of America. This year, the traditional friendly that marks the official start of the culé season will be played in Montjuicwhich will be the headquarters of the club while the SpotifyCamp Nou It is under renovation until the end of 2024.
